Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 22,562 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Relmada Therapeutics makes up 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 2.71% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.76.

NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,940. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.21. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

