Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,801 shares of company stock valued at $48,305,317. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $124.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,676. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $125.54. The company has a market capitalization of $239.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

