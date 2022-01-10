Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 237 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $41,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 109,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.37. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.