Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.14. 70,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873,560. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

