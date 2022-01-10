Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of PATK opened at $80.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.18. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

