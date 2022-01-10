PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Morse Asset Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 4.9% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $187.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $220.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.62.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

