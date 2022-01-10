PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,200 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 719,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $39,502.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 15.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in PaySign by 89.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PaySign during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PaySign by 54.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares during the period. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYS stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $93.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.18.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

