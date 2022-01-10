PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PCM Fund stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. PCM Fund has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PCM Fund by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PCM Fund by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in PCM Fund by 65.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

