Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 8.8%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price was down 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $32.45. Approximately 172,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,210,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.03.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,801 shares of company stock valued at $10,423,761. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

