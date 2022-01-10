PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

PMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.22.

NYSE PMT opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

