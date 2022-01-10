PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT Lowered to $18.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 61,603 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

