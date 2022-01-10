Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,649 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,380. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.68. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.52.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.25.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

