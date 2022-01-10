Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $837,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $4,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 431,250 shares of company stock valued at $124,365,515. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA stock traded up $9.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.57. The company had a trading volume of 148,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.09. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.