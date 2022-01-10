Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $259,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Affirm by 682.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

AFRM stock traded down $7.36 on Monday, hitting $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 96,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625,380. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The company had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.13.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

