Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,740 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for approximately 1.3% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,124,000 after acquiring an additional 335,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.39. 201,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,343,388. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.16) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

