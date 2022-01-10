Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Gap Down to $111.53

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $111.53, but opened at $106.02. Perficient shares last traded at $105.42, with a volume of 5,274 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Get Perficient alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.48 and a 200-day moving average of $116.03.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $144,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after acquiring an additional 106,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after acquiring an additional 661,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.