Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

