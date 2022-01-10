Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$78,632.28 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$78,632.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,777,442.16.

PEY traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.06. 425,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$3.19 and a one year high of C$11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.65.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEY. CIBC raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

