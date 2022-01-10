Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.6% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 653,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,339,805. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $312.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

