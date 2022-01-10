PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post sales of $294.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.00 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $221.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PGT Innovations by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $1,115,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $21.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

