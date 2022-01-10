Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $19.30

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $18.00. Pharvaris shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 60 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,202,000 after buying an additional 490,490 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

