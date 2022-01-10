Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $81.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

