Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s (NASDAQ:PECO) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s (NASDAQ:PECO) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 11th. Phillips Edison & Company Inc had issued 17,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $476,000,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. After the expiration of Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PECO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of PECO opened at $34.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.61. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $35,357,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

