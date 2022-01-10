Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 574,997 Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 574,997 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,663,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 1.33% of Cartesian Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $11,604,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $9,660,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $8,470,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $7,245,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $7,253,000. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cartesian Growth stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

