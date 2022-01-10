Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Copart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

CPRT opened at $136.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

