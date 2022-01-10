Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,079 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 1.25% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

