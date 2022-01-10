Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 153,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 239.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $2,777,000.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

BLMN opened at $21.28 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.07.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

