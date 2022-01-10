Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 13,821 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.29% of IMAX worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IMAX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.60.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. IMAX’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

