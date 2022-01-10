Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $5.05 Million Position in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the third quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGUU opened at $10.14 on Monday. Argus Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19.

