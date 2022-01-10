PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $101.44

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.44 and last traded at $101.45, with a volume of 1842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

