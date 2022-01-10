PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 29.1% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of PMX opened at $12.23 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.