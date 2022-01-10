Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 15,210 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Planet Fitness worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290,419 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,744,000 after purchasing an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,940,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $91.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

