Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 204 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,542.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,563.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,506.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total value of $10,057,109.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.