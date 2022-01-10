Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 2,603 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,615,533,000 after buying an additional 172,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,951,000 after purchasing an additional 121,386 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Shares of FTNT opened at $314.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.78, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.43 and a 200 day moving average of $307.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $143.63 and a one year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

