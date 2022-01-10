Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $29,971,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,422,000 after buying an additional 228,205 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 92.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 412,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,064,000 after buying an additional 197,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,153,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,380,000 after buying an additional 178,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $124.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.40. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.09.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

