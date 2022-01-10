Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LW opened at $70.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

