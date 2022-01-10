Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 47.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $246.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.13 and its 200 day moving average is $224.46. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 80.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.10.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

