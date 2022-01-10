Piper Sandler Comments on Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

CASH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $62.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

