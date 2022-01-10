Piper Sandler Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,400.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,637.90.
SHOP opened at $1,144.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,463.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,471.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
