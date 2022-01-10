Piper Sandler Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,400.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,637.90.

SHOP opened at $1,144.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,463.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,471.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

