Piper Sandler Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $155.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of ESTC opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.77. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,503 shares of company stock worth $33,964,126 over the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,721,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,376,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

