Plains All American Pipeline’s (PAA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $14.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAA. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $10.07 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,729,000 after buying an additional 3,483,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,591,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,245,000 after buying an additional 2,332,642 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after buying an additional 2,304,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,801,000 after buying an additional 2,001,311 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

