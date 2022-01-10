Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,510 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 47.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $37.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RCUS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

