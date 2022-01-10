Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $586,000 Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $597,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $29,151,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $28,364,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $944.37 million and a PE ratio of 477.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNT. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

