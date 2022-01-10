PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth approximately $8,446,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,420,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 23.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 991,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 190,006 shares in the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $3.99 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

