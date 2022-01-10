PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 81.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

PLBY opened at $24.65 on Monday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.