Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,384,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,787,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,942,000 after acquiring an additional 116,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after purchasing an additional 168,971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 396,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $474.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.