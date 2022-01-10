PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth $8,048,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 86,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

AUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

