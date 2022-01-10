PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.33 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

