PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

IYF opened at $90.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.02. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $90.83.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.