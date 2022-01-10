PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

